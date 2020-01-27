2 killed in early-morning fire in northern Kansas City

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape 3_3334862838358962-159532

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– Authorities say a woman who used oxygen to help her breath and a man who is believed to be her brother have been killed in a Kansas City house fire.

KMBC-TV reports that the blaze broke out around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Kansas City Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker says that when crews entered the home, they found a man dead.

Crews then found a woman’s body in the room with the bulk of the fire damage. Walker says the victims are believed to be a brother and sister in their 60s.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories