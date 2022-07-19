SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation.

The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Barry, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Polk and Stone Counties. Investigators said this happened between November 2020 to April 2022.

Eighteen agencies were involved in the investigation and arrests, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents stated that officers executed a search warrant at the home of Brian Hall, who is from Aurora, in late April. Officers found methamphetamine and materials to package it, a gun and $57,000 in cash. Later that night, Jacqueline Bojorquez and Jeffrey Hughley arrived at Hall’s home. Court documents stated officers searched their car and found more methamphetamine and a gun.

Hall, Bojorquez and Hughley were indicted by a grand jury on May 31.

Fifteen additional defendants were indicted on July 13 in connection with the case. They face weapons, money laundering and drug charges. Many of those defendants are from Missouri, and several are from Oklahoma or Arizona.

One of those defendants, Joseph Piunti, is accused of selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a playground in Bolivar.