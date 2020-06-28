16 arrested in protest at suburban St. Louis police station

Protesters block a street outside the police station Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. Demonstrators were calling attention to a video that appears to show a Florissant police detective, who has since been fired, striking a man with his police car during a recent pursuit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Sixteen people were arrested at a protest outside a suburban St. Louis police station Saturday night after officers pushed protesters back away from the Florissant Police station.

Police said some protesters threw frozen water bottles, glass bottles, batteries and rocks at officers. Authorities said officers used pepper spray and fired one bean bag round after a person assaulted an officer.

Tensions have remained high in Florissant since video was released showing a black suspect being struck by a white detective’s SUV. The detective was fired after the violent June 2 arrest, and he has been charged with felony assault, felony armed criminal action and misdemeanor assault.