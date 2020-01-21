14-year-old boy killed in weekend shooting in St. Louis

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

ST. LOUIS (AP)– Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot as he walked to a St. Louis store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Agatha Davis urged whoever killed her grandson, Timothy Lucas, to surrender to police. She says the teen “wasn’t a bad boy” and “could be sweet.”

He was shot in the chest around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and died about an hour later at a hospital. Police have not indicated what may have prompted the shooting.

His death comes after St. Louis saw 12 children and teens killed in homicides in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories