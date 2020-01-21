14-year-old boy killed in weekend shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP)– Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot as he walked to a St. Louis store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Agatha Davis urged whoever killed her grandson, Timothy Lucas, to surrender to police. She says the teen “wasn’t a bad boy” and “could be sweet.”

He was shot in the chest around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and died about an hour later at a hospital. Police have not indicated what may have prompted the shooting.

His death comes after St. Louis saw 12 children and teens killed in homicides in 2019.