ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 anchor John Brown has a new book out that showcases some of the best places and events in Missouri that need to be on your “bucket list.”

It’s Missouri’s bicentennial year and we are seeing a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. Brown has some options on where to go to enjoy the state. His book is called 100 Things to Do in Missouri Before You Die.

