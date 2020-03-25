1 person killed in FBI agent-involved shooting in Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The FBI is investigating a shooting involving one of their agents.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the 100th block of Wilbur Parish Circle.

A spokeswoman for the agency said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No other civilians or law enforcement officers were injured.

In a statement, the agency said their inspection division is handling the investigation.

“The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident will be investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

This story is developing.