1 man dead, another wounded after apartment shooting

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that gunfire erupted around 10 p.m. Sunday near apartments in the southern part of the city. One man was found dead at the scene.

Officers were investigating that shooting when witnesses alerted them to another victim at a nearby complex. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say the circumstances that led up to the shooting aren’t known. The release said information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward. 

