1 dead after tree falls on home during Missouri storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person died after strong winds knocked a tree into a house in western Missouri.

The Bates County Sheriff’s office said emergency response personnel were called to a home in rural Butler Monday morning after the tree hit the house. Rescuers used an excavator and chain saws to remove the tree but found the person dead inside.

No details about the victim have been released. The death came as a storm system with winds up to 80 mph moved through western Missouri.

Thousands of people in the Kansas City metro area were left without power and there were several reports of trees and power lines down.