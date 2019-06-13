Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Top Stories
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Top Stories
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Regional News
Police officers on administrative leave after social media posts
Walmart holds open call event allowing entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas
Arkansas campaign fundraising limit blocked
Mississippi River floodwaters receding in Hannibal, northeast Missouri must assess damage
Mississippi River flood waters receding in Hannibal, northeast Missouri must assess damage
More Regional News Headlines
Progress is being made on the untested rape kits in Missouri
Missouri’s only abortion clinic in St. Louis will not be denied funding from the state
Scammers are in Missouri and they are targeting EBT card holders
Missouri bill would allow outdoor cremations for public
Medical marijuana patients in Missouri can apply for the drug earlier than planned
Man dead, woman abducted and later found safe after Arkansas home invasion
Construction Company facing heavy penalties for having no falling protection for its workers
Governor Hutchinson announces cease and desist to C&H Hog Farm
Kansas City wins future sites of USDA research headquarters
Governor Parson says Missouri and Kansas have both spent more than $100 million on border war