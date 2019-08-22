Regional committee aims to make the census process easy for all

FILE – This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Legal wrangling has surrounded the U.S. census count for decades, culminating in this year’s fight over adding a citizenship question. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A new regional complete count committee has been established to help educate everyone with what is needed to make the 2020 census an easy process.

The committee was created by the SMCOG (Southwest Missouri Council of Governments).

Jason Ray with SMCOG says the committee serves as the middle-man between the Census Bureau and local governments.

“We’re the go-between between the Census Bureau. We will combine information and outreach materials, push it out to local levels to help have a more coordinated effort in Southwest Missouri,” says Ray.

Jason Ray, SMCOG, discusses importance of 2020 census.

The goal is to make sure everyone in Southwest Missouri counted once and in the right place in April 2020.

This is the first time a regional committee has been set up. Ray says in the 2010 census there were a few local committees that formed. This year, there are two regional committees, the one down here and one in Kansas City.

This map shows the percentages of people who reported their information back to the Census Bureau in 2010.

Right now the committee is working on engagement with people in the community to help them understand what is needed to fill out the census.

Ray says this census will be the first that is online.

“Everybody’s going two pieces of mail, the first one is a postcard initially inviting you to the website to respond, the second one is going to be a reminder.”

Around the Ozarks, census canvassing has started which means you’ll see people with census attire walking around neighborhoods and in rural areas making sure addresses are correct.

Jason Ray says that this information is important because you will be getting those two pieces of mail, on top of two more if you don’t respond. The fourth and final piece of mail will have a paper census form to fill out that you will have to mail back in.

Jason says this year across America there are around 40,000 census canvassers whereas in 2010 there were around 150,000 canvassers. Most will be going to areas that weren’t reported in the 2010 census to see what has changed.

Now through October 18th, workers will wear a census bureau badge and carry a laptop and bag as they canvass neighborhoods.

According to the census bureau website, this count will affect the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

