Reeds Spring School District to move to four-day weeks

REEDS SPRING, Mo- The Reeds Spring Board of Education has approved for the district to transition to a four-day school week during the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a press release from the district, the board made the decision Wednesday night.

“This decision came after intensive research and significant input from community members, staff, and students. The next step is for district leaders to develop a new school calendar, with a goal of having it approved by the school board at the next meeting on Wednesday, February 26,” says the release.

The district will be posting more information about the change on its website.