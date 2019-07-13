Breaking News
Reeds Spring man dies in fatal motorcycle accident

CHRISTIAN COUNTY – A man died and a woman sustained suffered serious injuries after a pickup truck hit a motorcycle Friday evening, a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol says.

Raymond Lambert, 59, of Reeds Spring, was traveling westbound on Route O, a half-mile south of Highlandville when the crash occurred. The 2006 Harley Davidson Lambert was riding on was hit by a 2003 Ford F-150, which failed to yield to Lambert’s motorcycle, the report says.

Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene by the Christian County Coroner. Another occupant on the motorcycle was transported to a Springfield area hospital with serious injuries.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 50th fatality of 2019.

