Red’s Giant Hamburg makes a comeback

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s been decades since the original Red’s Hamburg closed. There are whole generations of people who’ve never gotten to taste the food once cranked out by the old Route 66 staple. Now, they’ll have a chance to step back in time and give it a try.

On Aug. 5th, the second incarnation of Red’s Giant Hamburg will open at 2301 W. Sunshine.

While the location will differ, the new version of this old burger joint boasts the same food, same iconic sign, and same legacy as it’s predecessor.

“We want this to be a museum,” says the restaurant’s new owner, David Campbell.

The original Red’s is widely regarded as the nation’s first drive-thru restaurant.

Back in 1997, when the founder passed away, the original Red’s was torn down. Red’s wife, Julia, then sold the rights to just about everything the founder once had to Campbell and his partners.

Campbells says, while the new Red’s will look a little different, he’s determined to keep the legacy he purchased alive.

“People have said, ‘This looks nothing like the original Reds.’ Well, it’s the year 2019 too. It was just impossible to replicate that and do what we want,” Campbell told reporters. “But I guarantee you, Red and Julia are going to be proud of this looking down. We’ve got the recipes. The food is going to be as close as we can get it to what they put out and served. This was theirs. We’re just carrying the name on for them.”

Campbell says the new location will be covered in old photos of Red and Julia.

The doors open at 10 a.m.

If you’re in a hurry, you can bet there’ll be a drive-thru.