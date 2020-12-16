RED KETTLE DRIVE: KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox sub in for Salvation Army bell ringers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Bell ringers are seemingly everywhere this time of year. They work hard day-in and day-out, all in hopes of benefitting the Salvation Army and the people that organization helps out.

At KOLR10, Ozarks Fox, and OzarksFirst.com, we see that hard work. That’s why on Dec. 16, 2020, our staff signed up to lend a hand, give those daily-ringers a break, and do our best to join in supporting the Salvation Army.





























Photos Courtesy of Photojournalist Tony Nguyen

Thank you, Salvation Army, for the opportunity to join in the effort. And thank you, Ozarks, for helping KOLR10, Ozarks Fox, and the Salvation Army strive toward this goal.