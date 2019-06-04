Red Cross partners with other disaster assistance organizations to help out Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo.– Carl Junction is also still recovering from the tornado that tore through town.

Tuesday, June 4 the Red Cross will be partnering with other disaster assistance organizations to open up a one stop shop for those effected by the storms.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open at the Carl Junction Community Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 303 N. Main St.

State government and other representatives will be on hand to assist those affected by the storm.

Those looking to apply for assistance will need to show proof of residence to be eligible.

Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.

Those who would like to volunteer to help in this disaster or future disasters may register at www.redcross.org.