Reckless driving accident leaves Van Buren house damaged

VAN BUREN, Ar. (KNWA) – Van Buren Police Department arrested a woman who drove her car off the road and into a house at about midnight Friday.

Betty Armstrong was arrested for Reckless Driving with Injury after she drove her Dodge Ram 2500 through the front bedroom of a Van Buren residence.

A 12-year-old girl who was playing video games in the front bedroom at the time of the collision was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The family dog, two pet birds, and a pet rabbit were killed in the accident.