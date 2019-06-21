RECAP: Watch the roundup of the Girlfriend Getaway trip!

REIMS, France (AP) --The U.S. women's national team and U.S. Soccer have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay. The federation and representatives for the players confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation following the Women's World Cup.

"Here to win a World Cup, lawyers are at home to do their thing, so we both have our jobs," defender Kelley O'Hara said Saturday. "This team has always been good at compartmentalizing. We focus on the task at hand and I haven't paid any mind on anything that's been going on. That's something we'll pick back up when we get home but right now my only focus is winning the World Cup."