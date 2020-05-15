Recap of Missouri lawmakers working to meet the deadline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — This legislative session has had unexpected twists due to the coronavirus.

Lawmakers have tacked on amendments to bills in a desperate attempt to meet the May 15 deadline.

And now some are acknowledging they don’t know all the details, and some will be unconstitutional.

“I think we need to a little bit cautious about what we’re doing when we’re trying to close down information that might be available to the public and to the press,” Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, said.

“Don’t get caught having done something that could have been done better and maybe lasted for a long time,” Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, said.

Here’s a few takeaways.

A bill to ban vaping products in schools passed.

A prescription drug monitoring program failed.

Bill opponents have privacy concerns and say many counties already have their own programs. Missouri will remain the only state without a PDMP.