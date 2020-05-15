Recap of Missouri lawmakers working to meet the deadline

News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — This legislative session has had unexpected twists due to the coronavirus.

Lawmakers have tacked on amendments to bills in a desperate attempt to meet the May 15 deadline.

And now some are acknowledging they don’t know all the details, and some will be unconstitutional.

“I think we need to a little bit cautious about what we’re doing when we’re trying to close down information that might be available to the public and to the press,” Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, said.

“Don’t get caught having done something that could have been done better and maybe lasted for a long time,” Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, said.

Here’s a few takeaways.

  • A bill to ban vaping products in schools passed.
  • A prescription drug monitoring program failed.

Bill opponents have privacy concerns and say many counties already have their own programs. Missouri will remain the only state without a PDMP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now