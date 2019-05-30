Real estate agents receive training to prevent opioid theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Local real estate agents received some valuable training today, to prevent opioid theft during open houses.

The Community Partnership Of The Ozarks event taught realtors red flags to look for while showing homes like being aware of people wearing baggy clothes, frequently using the bathroom, or attempting to be alone in the house.

Attending realtors were given a free lock box to lease out to clients, to hide away personal prescriptions during showings.

Chelsea Thomas is a real estate agent who says you never know what people’s true intentions are.

Thomas said, “When you’re in open houses you never really know what people’s intentions are. There’s always going to be at least nosy neighbors, if anything. But you never really know if people are coming in looking for, you know, to take something anything whether it be medication or a firearm or anything valuable. “

According to the partnership, veterinarians are also susceptible to being conned into providing opioid’s to the wrong hands.

