Racial bias complaints continue at Kansas City VA Hospital

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) – Former and current black employees of the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center and civil rights organizations say racial discrimination and demeaning treatment continues at the hospital, months after the allegations were publicized.

Two employees have sued the hospital and their attorney says up to 75 lawsuits could eventually be filed.

The lawsuits allege black employees are subjected to frequent racial epithets, passed over for promotions in favor of less-qualified white employees and face disciplinary action not given to white co-workers.

Representatives of civil rights organizations said in a news conference Thursday they are standing with employees and demanding significant changes at the hospital.