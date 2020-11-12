Racheal Sanders’ friends react to her tragic death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s been four days since Racheal Sanders of Republic lost her life. Prosecutors say she was a victim of domestic violence.

Tonight, Ozarks First got to hear from people who loved Racheal like she was a part of their family.

Four friends: Deana King, Dawn Fitzgerald, Karen Lane, and Alicia Ware. Each of them knew Racheal for about eight years. They met her working at a law firm.

When they heard she died, they were sad. But, that quickly turned to anger.

“I mean she was a victim of this but that was not who she really was,” King said. “Racheal was an average, everyday, hard-working single mom.”

Fitzgerald agreed.

“[Mackey] had priors and that there were red flags through the years,” Fitzgerald said.

Shane Mackey is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Racheal Sanders. Criminal records say between 2002 and 2013, Mackey was arrested for domestic assault seven times.

In the probable cause statement, Republic Police say officers found Racheal with two black eyes. She was also covered in bruises and cuts.

Racheal and Shane were engaged. Racheal has a son, who found out about his mother’s death a day before his 21st birthday.

Each of her friends agreed there were red flags in Rachael and Shane’s relationship.

“She would say she’s going to meet us for get-together and then it would be a last minute thing,” Lane said. “She would cancel.”

Ware spoke about Racheal’s son.

“He lost his mom on Monday, but he gained a whole army of women to be there for him to take her place,” Ware said.

Ware is trying to turn this news into something positive.

She started a domestic violence awareness t-shirt campaign. 100% of the proceeds are going to the Harmony House in Springfield.

Mackey is being held without bond. He has a court hearing November 19.