R.K. Shows makes their way to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– At a time when guns are making a lot of news as of late, enthusiasts and collectors made their way to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend.

R.K. Shows held a gun and knife expo in Springfield this weekend.

Organizers bring the show to the Ozarks several times each year.

Hundreds of vendors were on hand selling guns, knives, giving demonstrations and introducing new accessories.

One organizer told us about some of the more unique pieces at the show.

“World War II snipers, Japanese stuff, German stuff, special ones, a lot of collectible Winchesters, Brownings, Colts.”

R.K. Shows will bring another gun and knife event to the Fairgrounds Oct. 12 and 13.

Security guards and check-points are on-hand to ensure the safety of visitors and exhibitors.