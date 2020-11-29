Queen City Craft Show displays Ozarks artists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local artists and crafters had their products on display on this Small Business Saturday.

The Downtown Springfield Association hosted the Queen City Craft Show on Nov. 28. It all happened on the first floor of Wheelers Lofts.

Admission was only $5 and the first 50 people to show up got free merchandise.

Jennifer Moseley is the events manager for the Downtown Springfield Association. She said today was an opportunity for artists who would have normally sold their work at events like Artsfest or Cider Days, since both of those festivals were canceled this year.

“We wanted to find a way to be able to get people downtown and to provide something for our artists and just for the community,” Mosely said. “To have hope and to be able to come out and do something in a safe, fun way.”

Moseley said thanks to a grant it received, the DSA was able to waive $100 booth fees for the first 25 artists and crafters who applied.