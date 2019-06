SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 6,000 rubber ducks and tens of thousands of dollars in prize money was the main attraction at Ozark’s Finley River Park this weekend.

The Sertoma Duck Race Festival is wrapping up tonight.

Besides the famous rubber duck race, the festivities included a barbeque cook off, a 5K, and a balloon glow.

The Sertoma Duck Race Festival raises money for several non-profits in the Ozarks such as Care to Learn, Children’s Smile Center, and Dogwood Ranch.