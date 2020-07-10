QCIA kicks off regular season football in the Ozarks this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Queen City Insane Asylum will be playing their first season in the Impact Developmental Football League (IDFL) this Saturday.

The team has already played four preseason games and is 4-0 with those. The first of those preseason games was in May, during the early phases of reopening.

Caleb says the team has worked with officials to put in place guidelines for their first game as far as any health and safety concerns for the players and fans. Like their game in May, fans are encouraged to social distance. The home season opener will be at CY Sports Center in Nixa.

“That’s why we come out here to a big field in Nixa that we can open up, allow people to social distance if they like, to wear masks if they want. We’ve been in contact with a lot of people to make sure we are following every guideline we can follow,” says Scott.

The particular eight-man league the QCIA is in, has five other teams they will be playing against this season, hoping to bring Springfield a national championship with the IDFL.

Saturday’s game will be against the Gateway Blue Jackets from the St. Louis area.

“Eight-man football is unique, especially to Springfield it’s not your 11 man football on a 100-yard field, it’s a 50-yard field with ten-yard endzones,” says Scott.

He says those who don’t understand some of the rules of regular football will enjoy this because of how fast-paced it is. This will be QCIA’s first official season as a team; in August, the asylum will officially be one year old.

“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst, we play every game to win, but we teach our men that in even faced with adversity if we lose, win like champions, lose like champions,” says Scott.