Putt for Paws raised money for a local rescue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Teams unleashed their golfing skills at Putt for Paws, a charity golf tournament for C.A.R.E., a local animal rescue.

Tournament chair Eda Bates got the idea over a decade ago that she wanted to help animals in a big way and after working out how she would do that she started Putt for Paws 12 years ago.

And now she’s excited that this tournament has raised over $150,000 to support all of C.A.R.E.’s operations.

And she says days like today make this tournament all the better.

“This is a perfect golf day,” Bates said. “It is really first fall weather feeling day we’ve had./ As far as we’re concerned the sky’s the limit. The more money we raise the more animals C.A.R.E. can rescue.”

This year 18 teams are participating in various prizes will be given away for the tournament including cash and a new car.