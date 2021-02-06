Puppy Bowl XVII will feature Champ and Major Biden — and a message from the first lady

FILE – This Aug. 4, 2010 file photo shows presidential pet Bo climbing the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. for a flight to Chicago with President Barack Obama. Pets are back at the White House. President Joe Biden’s German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend. They are the first dogs to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration. Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. They got Champ after the 2008 election. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

(CBS News)– The first dogs are headed to Puppy Bowl XVII — along with first lady Jill Biden.

The first lady is launching a public service announcement about mask-wearing during the event, which airs on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7, ahead of the big game. And, of course, she had to get Champ and Major involved.

“For a lot of us during this pandemic, our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort,” she says in the video, with the German shepherds by her side. “And maybe a bark or two on a video conference.”

She then urges viewers to continue wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, for the health of the whole family.

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on Earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” she continues. “So, please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog.”

The public service announcement ends with a bark, directing viewers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about COVID-19.

The Puppy Bowl, which features a group of adoptable puppies playing in a model Super Bowl stadium, focuses on encouraging Americans to adopt shelter pets in need of a forever home. This year, it’s hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

The two teams? Team Ruff and Team Fluff, competing to win the “Lombarky” trophy.

In past years, 100% of the puppies and kittens that have participated in the Puppy Bowl have been adopted, according to Animal Planet, which hosts the event. Fittingly, the Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018 — he is the first shelter dog in the White House.