Pumpkin Daze celebrates harvest season

REPUBLIC, MO. – It’s fall festival season and you definitely have your choice of events to enjoy this weekend.

One of those is the Republic Pumpkin Daze.

The festival has been going on since 1992.

It’s grown to an all-day pumpkin party in downtown Republic.

Nearly 250 booths are set up.

Families can enjoy activities like lazer tag or take in entertainment which includes tractor pulls for kids, and adults.

But, as organizer Linda Womack reminds us, it’s really all about the giant pumpkins.

“We have the state record here that came two years ago,” Womack said. “1563 (pounds) for the pumpkin. It was a local grower. So, that’s a big pumpkin.”

Students from the local FFA chapter help with the produce weigh-ins.

Every year, sponsors fund t-shirts for Pumpkin Daze.

The money raised from the shirt sales goes to local schools.

Last year, more than $6,500 was raised for scholarships.