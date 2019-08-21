Pulaski Sheriff’s Office raising money to identify woman killed 40 years ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Ar. — The sheriff’s office in Pulaski County is trying to raise money for a new project that will help identify a woman killed almost 40 years ago.

KOLR10 has been covering the story of ‘Jane Doe’ for several years.

Back in 1981, her body was found on highway MM north of Dixon, Missouri.

Jane’s body was dug up in 2015 for DNA testing.

Police later determined she had been strangled to death and the killer was never found.

Fast forward to today, the sheriff’s department wants to use the DNA Doe Project.

The organization uses forensic genealogy to identify the deceased.

Since this service is expensive, volunteers are raffling off tickets to win a rifle.

If you have questions or information on the case, call the tip line at 573-774-7948.

The drawing will be held on September 10.