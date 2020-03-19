Pulaski County officials announce first COVID-19 case

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo- The Pulaski County Health Center released their first case of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, the patient is a resident of the county.

The post says this case does not appear to be travel related.

Because of little information about the case so far, the county is recommending as of March 20, 2020, all schools, public and private, to remain closed for at least 14 days and to close dine-in services to area restaurants and bars.

“The Pulaski County Health Center is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus.”

“It is important that every member of the community continue to follow the CDC basic hygiene preventative measures. These measures include: avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick,” the post states.