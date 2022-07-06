PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Laddie Lane for a structure fire on Monday, July 4.

While traveling to the location, deputies received further information about a possible disturbance between two parties at the residence. The female victim reported the male subject had doused her with gasoline and attempted to light her on fire. She was able to get out of the residence without further injury. She also reported that the man was armed with a handgun and was threatening to harm himself and others.

Due to the severity of the situation, Waynesville Rural Fire and Pulaski County Ambulance District were requested to stage in the area.

Once on the scene, deputies immediately secured the area and determined the man was inside the residence. A perimeter was established and authorities attempted to persuade the man to exit the residence, however, the man refused to come outside.

At around 6:23 authorities made their way inside the residence. The man was located seated on the couch, in the front living area with his hands in the couch cushions. The man refused to show his hands to the police and a taser was deployed. The man was then secured in handcuffs with no further incident.

The man was positively identified as Jeramiah Schiedel, who is currently on Probation and Parole for domestic assault second-degree and unlawful use of a firearm.

Jeramiah was transported to Phelps Health for medical evaluation, and then transported to the Pulaski County Jail and booked on a 24 Hour Hold. On Tuesday, July 5, a judge issues a warrant for the following:

Domestic Assault 1st Degree

Resisting Arrest

His bond is set at $200,000.