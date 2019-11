PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Pulaski County deputies and members of the South Central Drug Task Force seized drugs and firearms on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The items seized were around 212 grams of methamphetamine, 13 Alprazolam pills, two pistols and a rifle.

One man, Oscar Martinez, was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs in the first degree and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.