PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Pulaski County deputies arrested a man who is accused of setting a fire and resisting arrest. Steven Weymouth is charged with second-degree arson and resisting arrest. A judge has set his bond at $40,000

Deputies were dispatched to a structural fire in the 26000 block of Swallow Drive. When deputies arrived they observed, Weymouth on the property holding a pole in his hand. According to a report, Weymouth refused to drop the pole when asked and deputies used a taser and spray after a brief struggle occurred during his arrest.

Investigators say they found drugs on Weymouth and he was transported for a medical evaluation and later booked into the Pulaski County Jail.