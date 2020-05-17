Public invited to funeral for vet who died alone in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A 71-year-old Air Force veteran died in Missouri with no family around him. Now, the funeral home handling his arrangements is inviting the public to attend his funeral.

In the era of the coronavirus, restrictions will preclude the normal in-person gathering.

So the Columbia Tribune reports that those attending the funeral for Paul Edwin Hammock of Columbia will remain in their vehicles.

The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the parking lot of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

The funeral will include full military honors. Hammock served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He was based at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.