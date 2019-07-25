Breaking News
Public funeral in Missouri for slain Ole Miss student

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) – A public visitation and funeral service are planned in Missouri for Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, a University of Mississippi student from suburban St. Louis who was allegedly killed by a fellow student.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kostial’s father, Keith Kostial, posted arrangements on his Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The 21-year-old student was found dead Saturday night near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university’s Oxford, Mississippi, campus. Another Ole Miss student, 22-year-old Brandon A. Theesfeld , is charged with murder.

