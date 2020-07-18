Protesters want federal Kansas City anti-crime program ended

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front of city hall in downtown Kansas City, Mo., during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. In the wake of Floyd’s death, state lawmakers around the country want to make it easier to hold police legally accountable for their actions. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eleven people have been arrested during a protest calling for an end to a federal initiative that will send 225 federal enforcement agents into Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the arrest came after some spray painted profanities and anti-police sentiments Friday on the headquarters building and a statue honoring Kansas City officers who died in service.

Police said protesters also punched and pushed some officers.

Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email that some of those arrested were facing misdemeanor charges while others were being investigated for possible felony charges.