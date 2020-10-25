Protesters temporarily end encampment in Kansas City

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Demonstrators who set up tents outside City Hall in Kansas City three weeks ago to demand police reform after an officer placed his knee on the back of a pregnant Black woman have announced a temporary end to their encampment.

The Kansas City Star reports that Black Rainbow, one of the groups that organized the occupation, announced on Instagram they’d declared a “ceasefire” after beginning talks with public officials about divesting funds from law enforcement.

Ryan Sorrel, a leader with Black Rainbow, said the demonstrators will return if they don’t see the changes they want.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now