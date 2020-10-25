Protesters temporarily end encampment in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Demonstrators who set up tents outside City Hall in Kansas City three weeks ago to demand police reform after an officer placed his knee on the back of a pregnant Black woman have announced a temporary end to their encampment.

The Kansas City Star reports that Black Rainbow, one of the groups that organized the occupation, announced on Instagram they’d declared a “ceasefire” after beginning talks with public officials about divesting funds from law enforcement.

Ryan Sorrel, a leader with Black Rainbow, said the demonstrators will return if they don’t see the changes they want.