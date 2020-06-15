Protesters march in Branson calling for change

BRANSON, Mo. — On one of the busiest streets in Branson, protestors marched today. They’re calling for change and hoping that their message impacts all who saw it.

Rally organizer Katerina Makuch says that she wants to continue to march, bringing light to the injustices that she sees around America and in Branson.

“With protests, with using your voice and having that promoted through this whole social justice movement, has encouraged me greatly because you do realize how even this, seeing every single person that has driven by has been able to impacted by a movement,” Makuch said.

The protestors gathered at Dixie Outfitters off of Highway 76 and marched down 76 and Main Street to North Beach Park near the Branson Landing.