Protesters arrested in Jefferson City march about Missouri crime bill

(MONET) — Some protesters have reportedly been arrested during a demonstration today in Jefferson City. They marched from the Missouri Capitol to the Governor’s Mansion and along a main street in the city’s downtown to rally against a crime bill at the center of the state Legislature’s special session.

The demonstration was made up of about 40 participants, including state Representative Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis. Protesters were seen on video blocking a roadway. Several police officers were on the scene to direct the crowd.

JUST IN: A video shows protesters being arrested and pepper-sprayed after officers told them to move out of the street in front of the Governor's Mansion.



The governor wants lawmakers to pass a plan to fight the state’s increasing violent crime rate, including provisions that could prosecute some children as adults for certain crimes, create a witness protection fund and remove a residency requirement to help recruit more St. Louis police officers.

On the day that John Lewis was laid to rest, we came to Jefferson City to push for real criminal justice. We was approaches by over policing and unconstitutional arrests. #GoodTrouble￼￼ pic.twitter.com/1p5S5DfZsb — Rasheen Aldridge. Jr (@RepSheenBean) July 30, 2020

Protesters says Gov. Mike Parson’s efforts will further criminalize the community. They say the governor is “intentionally ignoring” the root issues of crime and the legislature should be focused on providing more funding to address mental health problems.