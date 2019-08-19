Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man accused of killing three people in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in late 2018.

On Monday morning, Luis Perez rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for life.

Perez is charged with shooting and killing his ex-roommates back in November.

The next day, police say he killed the woman who gave him the gun he used in the other killings

There are others facing charges in the homicides. Those are Aaron D. Anderson, Dalia Garcia, and Nyadia Burden.

Perez has another court date scheduled in October.

On November 1, 2018, four shooting victims were located by Springfield Police at 906 East Locust in Springfield. Aaron “Joshua” Hampton and Steven Marler were two of the victims at that location and died from their injuries. Two other individuals at that location suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were hospitalized with serious physical injuries requiring surgery.

On November 3, 2018, Springfield Police were dispatched to 2146 N. Oakland, where Sabrina Starr was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

In connection with these events, Luis Perez has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder for shooting Hampton, Marler, and Starr. He is charged with two counts of First Degree Assault for shooting the other two victims at the East Locust address, causing them serious physical injury.

Perez is charged with five counts of Armed Criminal Action and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence for destroying evidence associated with one or more of the homicides. According to the probable cause statement, Perez has outstanding warrants from the state of New Jersey and is not a U.S. citizen, is in the U.S. illegally and is an undocumented immigrant. Perez is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

Aaron D. Anderson has been charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting deaths of Hampton and Marler, and with First Degree Assault of the other two victims at the East Locust address. Anderson has also been charged with one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence for destroying evidence associated with one or more of the homicides. Anderson is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

Dalia J. Garcia has been charged with one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence for destroying evidence associated with one or more of the homicides.