Prosecutors drop charge against Columbia city councilman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors have dismissed a criminal charge against a Columbia city councilman who had been accused of illegally cutting a deal with two developers.

Television station KOMU reports that the charge of attempting to commit an act prohibited of an elected official against Councilman Ian Thomas was dropped Friday after he agreed to perform 75 hours of community service.

Thomas was accused of working out a now-canceled deal for the developers to donate $40,000 to an affordable housing group in exchange for Thomas supporting their development plans.

Thomas self-reported the allegations to the Missouri Ethics Commission, but maintained he did nothing wrong.