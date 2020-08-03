Pros and cons of expanding Medicaid eligibility

Mo. — Like almost every political issue these days, the sides are dug in. Voting yes on Amendment 2 means expanding Medicaid.

Proponents, including the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, claim broadening Medicaid eligibility creates jobs, helps rural hospitals and makes for a healthier workforce. Opponents say cost over-runs and federal requirements that could open the door to tax-payer funded abortion are reasons to oppose Amendment 2.

In making your decision, we thought it helpful to hear from elected officials with pro or con views of the amendment. So, we’re joined by Republican State Sen. Eric Burlison, Republican State Rep. Hannah Kelly, Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, and State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who’s also a Democratic candidate for governor.

On Aug. 4, voters may make the decision to expand Medicaid eligibility.