Property tax deadline approaching fast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s just a couple of days until a new year, which means your property taxes are due!

There’s only a couple of more days left until the deadline and if you don’t pay your bill on time, you could receive hefty late fees.

Besides the statement you get in your mail, you don’t want to get caught off guard with some other tax requirements, such as a mid-year home purchase.

If you did buy a home today and you know you didn’t pay the taxes on it yet, or if you’re not sure if you did, just go ahead and call the office, and make sure you have nothing due.

Their number is (417) 868-4036.