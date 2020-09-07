Property managers teaming up to keep restraining order posted at KC nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Property managers are putting extra effort into making sure a restraining order stays posted outside a Kansas City nightclub.

Late last week, a judge ordered “9ine Ultra Lounge” stay closed for 10 days.

Police have been concerned with the club since January.

That’s when two people were killed and 15 were hurt in a shooting.

Four people were shot there in late August.

Phil Taggart represents a property owner in the same shopping center.

“One of my closing things to the judge yesterday was that it’s very hard to market a property when you have bullet holes in the windows,” Taggart said.

And there is more trouble for the owner of 9ine Ultra Lounge. There’s also a restraining order against the gym he owns next door.

The judge’s order said classes continued at the gym during Kansas City’s stay at home order with no masks or distancing.

The owner has not issued a statement.