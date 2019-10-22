Program prepares students for a future medical field career

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One program is preparing high school students for the medical field before they graduate.

The program called “build my future: Healthcare” gives students an opportunity to experience a day-in-the-life of a medical professional. It helps them get an early head-start to their career.

The program includes things like learning how to draw a patient’s blood and inserting an IV.

The hands-on experience helps students like Caitlyn Bernhard, decide what area of medicine to specialize in.

Bernhard said she discovered a passion for neuroscience after her grandfather was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

