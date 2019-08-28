Program allows Missourian’s to get higher education without taxes

Mo. — As the new school year kicks into full swing, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was in Springfield today talking about the “Most 5-29” program.

It allows Missourians to start saving for higher education without having to pay taxes.

Families can use their “Most 5-29” accounts to pay for K-12 tuition if necessary.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick says this program is a valuable tool to help Missourian’s plan for the future.

” A lot of people think of 529’s like a savings account and they are very good for that but they also provide great tax benefits when you use them to pay for school so even if you’re in a position where your kid is a bit older in high school may be getting ready to start college opening a 529 account can still have benefits to you.” Said Fitzpatrick.

The treasurer’s office is also sponsoring sweepstakes that will give out five $529 scholarships in the form of “Most 529” accounts.

You can enter at missourimost.org through September 15.