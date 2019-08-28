Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Program allows Missourian’s to get higher education without taxes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — As the new school year kicks into full swing, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was in Springfield today talking about the “Most 5-29” program.

It allows Missourians to start saving for higher education without having to pay taxes.

Families can use their “Most 5-29” accounts to pay for K-12 tuition if necessary.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick says this program is a valuable tool to help Missourian’s plan for the future.

” A lot of people think of 529’s like a savings account and they are very good for that but they also provide great tax benefits when you use them to pay for school so even if you’re in a position where your kid is a bit older in high school may be getting ready to start college opening a 529 account can still have benefits to you.” Said Fitzpatrick.

The treasurer’s office is also sponsoring sweepstakes that will give out five $529 scholarships in the form of “Most 529” accounts.

You can enter at missourimost.org through September 15.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now