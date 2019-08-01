Pro Wrestler from Missouri, Harley Race, has died

TROY, Mo (FOX2)- Harley Race, the tough-talking, Missouri-born professional wrestler who rose to national prominence over three-plus decades, has passed away at the age of 76.

Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him.



FOX2 St. Louis reports, Race was born to sharecropper parents in the small town of Quitman in northwest Missouri in April 1943. As a pro wrestler, he’d be billed from Kansas City.

He began training as a teenager and started his career in the early 1960s.

Race won his first NWA World Title in May 1973 in Kansas City, Kansas. Race main-evented the inaugural Starrcade event on November 1983, losing the title to Flair in a steel cage match.

Race worked for WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation) in the mid-to-late 1980s.

With his in-ring career finished, Race founded World League Wrestling in 1999 near his home in Eldon. The promotion also served as a training school for would-be professional wrestlers and other independent performers from across the region. At present, WLW runs shows in Troy, Missouri.

This is a story we ran from 2001 about the World League Wrestling camp. We interviewed Harley and several of his students: Wrestler’s Matt Murphy, Trevor Rhodes, and Wade Chism.

Race was hospitalized in May 2017 after breaking both legs following a fall at his home.

Race was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2013 as well as several other halls of fame.

