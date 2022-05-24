ARKANSAS- Tuesday is Primary Election Day across Arkansas, where voters get to choose who they would like to see on the ballot come November.

This year, all eyes are on the state races for Arkansas Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Treasurer, among other races.

OzarksFirst caught up with election officials and voters in Boone County today, where dozens were consistently lined up at the Election Center in Harrison.

The Boone County Deputy Clerks shared she was surprised by the turnout this May.

As of 5 pm, more than 2,500 voters had cast a ballot in Boone County on Tuesday. Combined with early voting, more than 5,700 ballots have been cast so far in the Boone County primaries.

With Asa Hutchinson barred from running for Arkansas Governor due to term limits, it opens the seat to presumed Republican front-runner Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary for former President Donald Trump.

Longtime Harrison resident and voter Jim Creager tells OzarksFirst why he braved the rain to cast a ballot today.

He says many of the races this year only have candidates from one party, meaning the winner of the primary today will ultimately win the race come November.

“The election process is important to our American freedoms, period. No ifs, ands, or buts. This election, there’s a lot of races being decided that you won’t even get to vote on come November. So, it’s important to come here and let your voice be heard now because in November you won’t have a choice because several are in just one party or running.”

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Any individual in line at the time the polls close must be allowed to vote.

The next election in Arkansas is the primary runoff set for June 21st.

Missouri’s Primary Election is on August 2, 2022.