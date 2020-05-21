PRICE GOUGING: Missouri AG files lawsuit against Branson business for overpriced masks

BRANSON, Mo.– Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says Tuning Element, a Branson-based business, is overcharging for KN95 masks. In response, Schmitt’s office has filed a lawsuit against Tuning Element.

According to the AG’s Office, Tuning Element, which says it’s goal is to “bring new products to market in the areas of hydration, sleep, and wellness”, is selling 5-layer KN95 masks for $20 dollars each, 3-layer masks were selling for $15 each, and 50-count boxes of 3-layer masks for $99.

However, these price points vary from the Tuning Element website, which has multiple mask options for sale (the most expensive of which is a 6 pack of Tuning Element brand masks that offer “frequency tuning”).

The site offers 5-layer KN95 masks at $25 each, while a single 3-layer “frequency tuned” mask will cost customers $20 each.

Schmitt says 5-layer masks usually cost $3.95-5.98 each, 3-layer masks usually cost $2.99 each, and a 50-count box of 3-layer masks runs between $24.99-39.99.