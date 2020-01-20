Preview into President Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump’s impeachment trial is set to begin next week.

House impeachment managers are meeting behind closed doors Sunday, preparing for battle.

President Trump’s legal team has submitted its formal answer to the Articles of Impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The White House plans to argue the impeachment articles allege no violation of the law.

It will also say the trial is the result of a flawed process in the House and that the case falls apart on the facts.

Not everyone agrees though.

”Ken Starr thinks apparently asking a foreign government to involve itself in our elections is okay,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said. “But the president 20 years ago talking about a private sexual affair, now that’s impeachable. I mean, it’s ridiculous.”

Alan Dershowitz, President Trump’s defense team member, says Trump has not done anything impeachable.

”Even if everything that is alleged by the House managers is proven or taken as true, they would not rise to the level of an impeachable offense,” Dershowitz said.

Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr won’t be every-day participants in the trial, with each member having a quote “specific lane”.